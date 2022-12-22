St John's (Antigua), Dec 22 (AP) Andre Coley has been appointed as interim head coach of the West Indies men's team for the upcoming tour of southern Africa.

Coley will oversee the two-Test tour of Zimbabwe starting January 28 and the multi-format tour of South Africa beginning February 21, Cricket West Indies announced on Wednesday.

"To be asked to oversee the West Indies team on the upcoming tours of Zimbabwe and South Africa is a special honour," the Jamaican said in a statement.

"West Indies cricket holds a special place in my heart."

The South Africa tour includes two Tests, three One-Day Internationals and three Twenty20 Internationals.

"The upcoming assignment will be challenging as we will come up against two teams in their home conditions," Coley said.

"We will need to ensure that our planning and preparation are appropriate, and demonstrate consistency in the execution of these plans, to give ourselves the best opportunity to achieve positive results." AP

