Nothing less than a whitewash would be on India’s mind as the second Test against Bangladesh gets underway at the Sher-E-Bangla National Cricket Stadium on December 22 at 9:00 am IST (Indian Standard Time). The visitors were a class apart, especially with the bat in the first Test as despite losing some key wickets early on, they recovered to post a strong total. Later, they set a stiff target and despite a solid start from Bangladesh, were able to bounce back and beat the hosts convincingly by 188 runs. Sony Sports Network is the official broadcasting partner of the India vs Bangladesh ODI 2022 series in India and they will provide live streaming online as well as live telecast. But will the live telecast of India vs Bangladesh 2nd Test be available on DD Sports, DD National, DD Free Dish, or Doordarshan Network? India Likely Playing XI for 2nd Test vs Bangladesh: Check Predicted Indian 11 for Cricket Match in Dhaka.

India have an injury scare though in the form of stand-in captain KL Rahul, who copped a blow to his hand while training for this Test match. The team management though feels that the player will be fit for the game. Bangladesh would want to recreate their terrific effort from their ODI series win against the Indians earlier this month when these two sides clash at the same venue where they won the first two matches of this tour. Having said that, it would be far from an easy task.

Is IND vs BAN 2nd Test 2022 Live Telecast Available on DD National or DD Sports on DD Free Dish?

DD Sports will provide the live telecast of the IND vs BAN 2nd Test 2022 but on DD Free Dish and other DTT Platforms only. IND vs BAN 2nd Test won't be available on cable or DTH platforms like Airtel Digital TV, TATA Play, Dish TV and Videocon d2h. IND vs BAN 2nd Test live telecast will not be available on DD National though. India vs Bangladesh, 2nd Test 2022, Dhaka Weather Report: Check Out the Rain Forecast and Pitch Report at Sher-E-Bangla National Cricket Stadium.

IND vs BAN 2nd Test 2022 Live Radio Commentary

The India vs Bangladesh 2nd Test 2022 live commentary is likely to be available on the radio as well. AIR (All India Radio) might provide the live commentary of IND vs BAN 2nd Test while Prasar Bharti Sports’ YouTube channel should provide the live stream of the commentary.

