After a dominating victory in the first test, India (IND) will be eager to continue their winning run when they take on Bangladesh (BAN) in the second and final test of the two-match series, beginning on 22 December (Thursday) at Sher-e-Bangla National Stadium in Dhaka. The final showdown between India and Bangladesh has a starting time of 09:00 AM IST (Indian Standard Time). The visitors had a spot in the top two for the final of the World Test Championship at stake and the first test win has done world of good to the Men in Blue by soaring them from fourth to the second position in the ICC test rankings. India vs Bangladesh, 2nd Test 2022, Dhaka Weather Report: Check Out the Rain Forecast and Pitch Report at Sher-E-Bangla National Cricket Stadium.

KL Rahul demonstrated his captaincy flair in the first test in absence of the regular skipper Rohit Sharma, though his batting continues to go through a lean patch. Cheteshwar Pujara and Shubman Gill were the two centurions for India in the first test. Kuldeep Yadav swept half the side of Bangladesh in the first innings and also contributed with the bat by smashing 40 runs in the first innings total. Hosts were bundled on mere 150 runs in the first innings with no batter able to rescue the team. India declared their second innings on 258 runs and posed the target of 514 runs for Bangladesh to chase.

Debutant Zakir Hasan managed to score his maiden hundred in the second innings, however, couldn't help his side seek a maiden test win against India. Shakib Al Hasan who was required to just stay on the crease to the longest extent in the second innings was removed by Kuldeep Yadav on 84 runs. Following Shakib's dismissal, the whole Bangladesh side was demolished on 324 runs. India will be firm to launch another assault in the upcoming test on the Bangla tigers to consolidate their chances of qualifying for the final of WTC 2023. Rohit Sharma is set to miss the second test match as well due to a thumb injury, whereas both sides are expected to hit the ground with the same playing XI that was seen in the first test. India Likely Playing XI for 2nd Test vs Bangladesh: Check Predicted Indian 11 for Cricket Match in Dhaka.

When Is India vs Bangladesh 2nd Test 2022? Know Date, Time and Venue

The India vs Bangladesh 2nd Test will be played at Sher-e-Bangla National Stadium in Dhaka on 22 December (Thursday). The India vs Bangladesh 2nd test 2022 has a scheduled time of 09:00 AM IST (Indian Standard Time).

Where To Watch Live Telecast of India vs Bangladesh 2nd Test 2022 on TV?

Sony Sports Network are the official broadcaster of the IND vs BAN 2022 in India and will provide the Live Telecast of the matches on its channels. Fans can tune into Sony Sports Ten 3, Sony Sports Ten 4 and Sony Sports Ten 5 to watch the India vs Bangladesh 2nd Test match Live Telecast on their TV sets.

How To Get Free Online Live Streaming of India vs Bangladesh 2nd Test 2022?

SonyLIV, the official OTT platform of Sony Sports Network will provide the Live Streaming of India vs Bangladesh test series on its online platforms in India. Fans can tune into the SonyLIV app or website to watch the live streaming of the India vs Bangladesh 2nd Test 2022 Online.

