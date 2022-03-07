Rawalpindi, Mar 7 (AP) A wet outfield prevented any play before the scheduled lunch interval on Day 4 of the first test between Pakistan and Australia.

Umpires did two inspections Monday morning but found the outfield at the Pindi Cricket Stadium still wet because of heavy overnight rain.

Australia has made a strong start to its first innings by scoring 271-2 in reply to Pakistan's 476-4 declared.

Usman Khawaja narrowly missed out on a century in the country of his birth before he was dismissed for 97. The left-hander shared a rapid 156-run stand for the first wicket stand with fellow Australia opener David Warner, who made 68.

Marnus Labuschagne was unbeaten on 69 and vice-captain Steve Smith was not out on 24 at stumps on Day 3.

Pakistan spinners Nauman Ali returned 1-49 and Sajid Khan took 1-95 on a placid wicket where only six wickets have fallen in nine session. This is Australia's first test match on Pakistan soil since 1998. (AP)

