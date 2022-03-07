St John's [Antigua], March 7 (ANI): England Men have named a 12-strong squad ahead of the first Test against the West Indies.

The Test begins on Tuesday in Antigua at the Sir Vivian Richards Stadium.

Ollie Robinson is not included having not recovered from a back spasm. The final XI will be confirmed at the toss.

England and West Indies will lock horns in three-match Test series. Earlier, James Anderson and Stuart Broad were dropped from the squad.

England squad: Joe Root (C), Jonny Bairstow, Zak Crawley, Ben Foakes, Dan Lawrence, Jack Leach, Alex Lees, Saqib Mahmood, Craig Overton, Ben Stokes, Chris Woakes, Mark Wood. (ANI)

