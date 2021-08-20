Kingston [Jamaica], August 20 (ANI): Pakistan wicket-keeper batsman Mohammad Rizwan expects the team to do well in the second Test of the two-match ICC World Test Championship (WTC) series which gets underway on Friday at the Sabina Park, Jamaica.

Kemar Roach's resilience and grit had helped West Indies walk away with a one-wicket victory over Pakistan in the first Test on August 15.

Also Read | Will Lionel Messi Play Tonight in Brest vs PSG Ligue 1 2021-22 Clash? Here's the Possibility of the Star Footballer Making his Debut for Paris Saint-Germain.

"The last Test match was a great game of cricket. Everyone was on their toes. It was a very rare sight but unfortunately we lost at the end," said Rizwan in a virtual press conference as per a PCB release.

"We have left the defeat behind and are now aiming to win the next game starting tomorrow and level the series," he added.

Also Read | Will Sergio Ramos Play Tonight in Brest vs PSG Ligue 1 2021-22 Clash? Here's the Possibility of the Star Footballer Making his Debut for Paris Saint-Germain.

Rizwan admitted that they had close encounters recently in the five-day format where they failed to cross the line, but was quick to mention that the team had learned from those experiences and will do better in the next match.

"I admit that we have lost couple of close Test matches in overseas conditions but I can assure you that we have learned a lot and everyone is training hard to do better in the next game. The second Test is very important for us as we want to end the series on a high note," said Rizwan.

When asked to comment on the performances of the openers who were not up to the mark in the first Test, Rizwan said, "Yes our openers didn't perform according to the situation, but it was not an easy wicket to bat on.

"I still believe the openers tried their best to see off the new ball and I expect them to perform better in the next game."

Talking about the areas of improvement the side was looking into, Rizwan said, "I do agree that fielding is our area to improve. We need to put some extra effort in that department. We need to grab on to the catches which come our way specially at crucial stages if we want to win matches." (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)