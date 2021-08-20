Sergio Ramos is among the many high-profile signings Paris Saint Germain made during the summer transfer window. The World Cup winning defender arrived from record European champions Real Madrid on a free transfer but is yet to make his debut for the Parisian outfit. The French giants face Stade Brest in their third league game of the season and with fans waiting to see the centre-back in action, we take a look at the possibility of him featuring in the match. Kylian Mbappe Transfer News: Frenchman Set To Stay At PSG For Another Year.

Sergio Ramos had a difficult final season at Real Madrid as he struggled with an injury that saw him miss some crucial encounters, including the final stretch of the camping. The defender played just 21 games last term, his lowest in more than a decade. However, the 35-year-old is working towards full fitness and is close to making his on-field return.

Sergio Ramos Trains With PSG

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sergio Ramos (@sergioramos)

Will Sergio Ramos Make PSG Debut Against Brest?

PSG face Brest in their next league encounter with hopes of keeping their 100 percent win record intact. A calf injury has seen Sergio Ramos’ PSG debut being pushed back after signing for the club in the summer. However, the defender has begun individual training and is soon tipped to be back on the field.

However, the defender will be unavailable for the clash against Brest as he is yet to regain full fitness. As per PSG’s latest medical update, the 35-year-old continues to train but his comeback to the field is still far away with the club expecting him to return after September’s international break.

Medical Update

Check out our latest medical update ahead of the Ligue 1 Matchday 3 clash away to Stade Brestois. ⬇️ — Paris Saint-Germain (@PSG_English) August 19, 2021

Paris Saint-German had a disappointing start to their 2021-22 campaign losing to Lille in the Super Cup final. However, Mauricio Pochettino's men have stitched a decent run of results since then, winning their opening two league games and will be aiming to make it three on the bounce against Stade Brest.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Aug 20, 2021 09:55 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).