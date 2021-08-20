Lionel Messi signed for Paris Saint Germain earlier in the month as a free agent after his contract with Barcelona expired. The Argentine received a warm welcome from the PSG fans when he was presented ahead of the Parisian’s home game against Strasbourg. However, the 34-year-old is yet to make his official debut for the club and with Mauricio Pochettino’s men facing Stade Brest next in Ligue 1 2021-22, we take a look at the possibility of Messi playing. Lionel Messi’s Tear-Soaked Tissue Used During Barcelona Farewell Reportedly Up for Sale.

Lionel Messi was last seen in action last month (July 11), when he led Argentina to their first Copa America crown since 1993 by defeating Brazil 1-0 in the final at the Maracana Stadium. And since his arrival in Paris, the 34-year-old has begun training with his new PSG teammates and looks set to return to the field soon. Will Sergio Ramos Play Tonight in Brest vs PSG Ligue 1 2021-22 Clash?

Messi in PSG Training

Will Lionel Messi Make PSG Debut Against Brest?

Lionel Messi wasn’t a part of PSG’s squad for the game against Strasbourg as manager Mauricio Pochettino stated that the Argentine lacked a proper pre-season. However, since then the 34-year has begun training with the team and has settled with the squad according to the Parisian boss.

‘Everything is positive. There is a good atmosphere in the squad and (Messi) has settled in well and quickly. There is a very good feeling,’ Mauricio Pochettino said when asked if Lionel Messi will play against Brest.

However, despite these comments, it looks highly unlikely that the Argentina skipper will be called up for the game. According to reports from France, Lionel Messi is likely to be left out of the squad due to him still getting up to speed after the summer holidays.

