Sports News | Will Rabada-Krishna Get Better of Virat Kohli During GT-RCB Clash?

Ahmedabad (Gujarat) [India], April 30 (ANI): Indian and Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) batting superstar Virat Kohli will be aiming to continue his fine run in the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL) against Gujarat Titans, but will have to be wary of two fiery pacers: Kagiso Rabada and Prasidh Krishna.

RCB will be aiming for their seventh win in the tournament, consolidating their hold in the top two, while the Shubman Gill-led Titans will be aiming to get back on track, with four wins and four losses in the tournament so far. They are at the fifth place in the tournament.

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In their all-time seven matches against GT, Virat has scored 432 runs in seven innings at an average of 86.40 and a strike rate of 149.4, including a century and four fifties. His last outing against GT saw him score 81 in 44 balls at a scorching strike rate of over 184 in a run-chase of 206 runs.

As things stand, Virat is the fifth-highest run-getter in the tournament so far, with 351 runs in eight innings at an average of 58.50 and a strike rate of 162.50, with three fifties and a best score of 81.

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But Rabada and Prasidh, who have been in-form bowlers for GT this season, could play party spoilers for Virat and his millions of fans.

Rabada has dismissed Virat four times in 15 innings, with Virat having made 90 runs at an average of over 22 against him, at a strike rate of 126.76, including eight fours and three sixes.

Krishna enjoys a better match-up with Virat, having dismissed him thrice in eight innings. The veteran batter has scored 69 runs against him at an average of 23, with a strike rate of over 168, including nine fours and a six.

Squads: Royal Challengers Bengaluru Squad: Virat Kohli, Devdutt Padikkal, Rajat Patidar(c), Jitesh Sharma(w), Tim David, Romario Shepherd, Krunal Pandya, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Josh Hazlewood, Suyash Sharma, Rasikh Salam Dar, Jacob Bethell, Jordan Cox, Mangesh Yadav, Vicky Ostwal, Venkatesh Iyer, Jacob Duffy, Swapnil Singh, Philip Salt, Nuwan Thushara, Vihaan Malhotra, Abhinandan Singh, Kanishk Chouhan, Satvik Deswal Gujarat Titans Squad: Ravisrinivasan Sai Kishore, Shubman Gill(c), Jos Buttler(w), Shahrukh Khan, Washington Sundar, Jason Holder, Rashid Khan, Arshad Khan, Kagiso Rabada, Mohammed Siraj, Manav Suthar, Rahul Tewatia, Anuj Rawat, Glenn Phillips, Kulwant Khejroliya, Nishant Sindhu, Ishant Sharma, Jayant Yadav, Luke Wood, Prasidh Krishna, Sai Sudharsan, Kumar Kushagra, Gurnoor Brar, Ashok Sharma, Connor Esterhuizen. (ANI)

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