Today's IPL Match Live: Check Indian Premier League 2026 Schedule for April 30

The Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 continues on Thursday, 30 April, as the Gujarat Titans (GT) host the defending champions, Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB), in the GT vs RCB match. Taking place at the Narendra Modi Stadium, this encounter is a vital fixture for both sides; while Bengaluru aim to reclaim the top spot on the leaderboard, Gujarat are desperate to break their mid-table deadlock and solidify their playoff credentials. You can follow Gujarat Titans vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru match scorecard here.

Today’s IPL 2026 Match Details and Timing

The match will follow the standard evening schedule for the 2026 season.

Fixture: Gujarat Titans vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru (Match 42)

Date: Thursday, 30 April 2026

Time: 19:30 IST (Toss at 19:00 IST)

Venue: Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad

IPL 2026 Live Streaming and Telecast Rights in India

Cricket fans in India can access the live action through both digital and linear platforms. The broadcasting landscape for IPL 2026 remains split between the Star Sports Network and the JioStar digital venture. GT vs RCB Dream11 Prediction, Fantasy Picks for IPL 2026 Match.

Live Streaming: The match will be streamed live on the JioHotstar app and website. The platform offers coverage in multiple languages, including English, Hindi, and several regional dialects.

TV Telecast: For television viewers, the Star Sports Network is the official broadcaster. The match will be available on Star Sports 1, Star Sports 1 Hindi, and their respective HD channels. Regional fans can tune into Star Sports Tamil, Telugu, and Kannada. Form Guide and Key Players

Royal Challengers Bengaluru arrive in Ahmedabad in clinical form, currently sitting second in the standings with 12 points from eight matches. Under the leadership of Rajat Patidar, the franchise has displayed the dominance expected of reigning champions. A victory tonight would see them overtake the Punjab Kings to become the new league leaders. Is Mumbai Indians Out of IPL 2026 Playoffs Race After Defeat Against SRH?.

The Gujarat Titans, led by Shubman Gill, have experienced a more turbulent campaign. With four wins and four losses, they currently occupy the fifth position. Despite flashes of brilliance from Gill and Sai Sudharsan, the middle order remains a concern for the 2022 champions.

A significant subplot for tonight’s match is revenge. In their previous meeting on 24 April, RCB chased down a target of 206 with five wickets to spare, largely thanks to an unbeaten 81 from Virat Kohli. The Titans will be eager to level the season series at their home fortress tonight.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Apr 30, 2026 07:00 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).