London [UK], July 11 (ANI): The Czech duo of Barbora Krejcikova and Katerina Siniakova on Sunday crowned Wimbledon women's doubles champion for the second time after beating top-seeded Elise Mertens and Zhang Shuai.

The Czech pair beat No.1 seeds Mertens and Zhang 6-2, 6-4 for a fifth Grand Slam doubles championship.

Also Read | France vs Italy, UEFA Women’s Euro 2022, Live Streaming Online & Match Time in IST: How to Get Live Telecast of BEL vs ICE on TV & Free Football Score Updates in India.

The win is also the pair's fifth all-time Grand Slam doubles title and second this year. They also won this year's Australian Open title, beating Anna Danilina and Beatriz Haddad Maia in the final. They previously were champions at the All-England Club in 2018.

The pair are in no doubt that SW19 brings out their best. "I hope it's not just at Wimbledon," WTA.com quoted Siniakova as saying.

Also Read | IND vs ENG 3rd T20I Stat Highlights: Suryakumar Yadav's Century Goes In Vain As India Lose.

"Playing [a] Wimbledon final, I think it doesn't really matter what category you play, you always get goosebumps when you enter the court," Krejcikova said in a post-match press conference.

"I think for us, we really like to play on a big court, so I think we really enjoyed the atmosphere. From the very first point we really, really wanted to win. I'm really proud of us, that we managed to do that and that we get another trophy," she added.

Krejcikova and Siniakova lost just one set in winning the title: In the quarterfinals, they rallied after being blitzed by No. 10 seeds Nicole Melichar-Martinez and Ellen Perez to win, 1-6, 7-6(2), 6-2. The theme of the fortnight continued in a complete performance against Mertens and Zhang in 66 minutes.

"We're just trying to show our best every time we step on the court. As Barbora said, we are really, really happy that we could play on the Centre Court and that we could win it," Siniakova said. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)