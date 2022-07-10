England got back to winning ways as they defeated India in the 3rd T20I game by 17 runs in Nottingham. Despite the defeat, the Men in Blue have won the series 2-1. It was a brilliant batting display from both teams but it was the Three Lions that held on and came out on top in the end. Suryakumar Yadav Scores His First T20I Century, Achieves Feat During IND vs ENG 3rd T20I.

After electing to bat first, England lost wickets early but a sensational knock by Dawid Malan got them back into the game. The quick-fire knocks from Liam Livingstone and Harry Brooks saw the team post a mammoth score. In reply, Suryakumar Yadav scored a brilliant century but it wasn’t able to get his team over the line.

IND vs ENG 3rd T20I Stat Highlights

# This is India's first defeat in 20 matches under Rohit Sharma across formats

# Suryakumar Yadav scored his first T20I century

# He is the fifth Indian batter to score a ton in T20I cricket

# Suryakumar Yadav registered the second-highest individual score (117) by an Indian batter in T20Is

# Dawid Malan scored his 12th T20I half-century

# Harshal Patel has taken the most wickets for India in T20I in 2022

Both teams will now turn their attention toward the One-Day Internationals. India and England will face each other in three ODI matches starting from Tuesday onwards. The Men in Blue will be aiming to continue their dominance in the limited-overs while England will be looking to get gain an upper hand in the series.

