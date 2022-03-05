Tauranga [New Zealand], March 5 (ANI): Despite millions of fans watching on from either side of the border, both India and Pakistan captains are treating their match-up in the ICC Women's Cricket World Cup 2022 as just another game.

For India's Mithali Raj, the match is the chance to build momentum as India go for a first World Cup title.

"I think as a team we are excited to get into the World Cup and starting our campaign tomorrow. It's the first game, we are not looking at it as it's Pakistan we are playing against, we're looking at a team which has come prepared and we are equally prepared to put our best foot forward and we want to set a momentum going into the tournament, so that's how we look at our first game," said Mithali, as reported by ICC.

"Every time we play a World Cup, every game is very different - different locations, different conditions, different opponent. We've tried to give everybody a go in the warm-up game, so that everybody gets into the rhythm, they form the core players - and for tomorrow's game I think all of them have been watching the first opening game and everybody has their set plans," she added.

As Raj embarks on her sixth World Cup, a record for the women's event, she shared a message for the Women in Blue.

"I think as a team, we need to get in with a clean slate, confident unit. And believe that we can always turn things around and play according to the situation. It's very important when you have a longer tournament - important to be present. Be aware on the ground and play according to the situation," said Raj.

Pakistan and India will meet in an ODI for the first time since the 2017 ICC Women's Cricket World Cup, but for Pakistan skipper Bismah Maroof it will be nothing out of the ordinary.

"We are well prepared and we had good practice sessions and good warm-up games and I think the things we haven't done well in the last year, we have spoken about. Whoever takes the pressure well and plays to their strength - that team will win. We're hoping for a good match tomorrow," said Maroof.

Only time will tell which side will come out on top, but despite what the two skippers say the hopes of the two nations are pinned on a win for their side. (ANI)

