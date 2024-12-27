New Delhi [India], December 27 (ANI): India fast bowler Shikha Pandey is set to represent Canterbury Magicians in the ongoing Women's Super Smash 2024-25 in New Zealand.

The club took to social media to announce Pandey's inclusion in the squad with a post which read, "Indian cricketer, Shikha Pandey is SIGNED with our Canterbury Magicians for our 2024/25 Super Smash campaign! We are super excited to see her in action over the next while, this is something you won't want to miss out on seeing!"

Also Read | AUS 320/6 in 87 Overs | India vs Australia Live Score Updates of 4th Test 2024 Day 2: Steve Smith, Pat Cummins Off to Positive Start on Second Day.

With her inclusion, Shikha became the first Indian player to participate in the Women's Super Smash, according to ESPNcricinfo. The six-team T20 tournament kicked off on Thursday and will conclude on February 2.

With Laura Hughes captaining the side, Magicians will face Otago Sparks in their campaign opener on Friday in Alexandra.

Also Read | India vs Australia Free Live Streaming Online, 4th Test 2024 Day 2: How To Watch IND vs AUS Border-Gavaskar Trophy Cricket Match Live Telecast on TV?.

Shikha is not the only overseas talent featuring in the Magicians squad. Australia's Madeline Penna is another overseas player in the side.

Shikha recently featured in the Women's Big Bash League (WBBL) for Brisbane Heat. She had a successful outing in the tournament, picking up 12 scalps in 12 matches with an economy rate of under seven.

Shikha was a crucial figure with the new ball and played a major role in helping Heats finish as the runners-up in the competition. The Indian quick also concluded the campaign as the joint second-highest wicket-taker for the Heats.

The 35-year-old was also a part of the Trinbago Knight Riders (TKR) in the Women's Caribbean Premier League (WCPL).

Shikha last represented India in the T20 World Cup 2023 in South Africa. She took three wickets in three matches for India. Since then, she has been overlooked by the selection committee, with new players making their way into the side.

Overall, in the T20I format, Shikha has 43 wickets to her name in 62 matches at an economy rate of 6.49. In the ODI format, Shikha featured in 55 matches and scythed 75 wickets. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)