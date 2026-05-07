Sports News | World Athletics Day: Khel Mahakumbh Encourages Athletics in Gujarat, Nurtures Talent from Village to State Level

Gandhinagar (Gujarat) [India], May 7 (ANI): The youth of Gujarat are making the state proud in the field of sports and are increasingly taking it up as a profession, guided by the far-sighted vision of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

In 2010, as the then Chief Minister of Gujarat, he launched Khel Mahakumbh. This innovative initiative has brought new energy to athletes and encouraged talent to emerge from even the remotest areas, according to a press release from Gujarat CMO.

Also Read | Where to Watch Pakistan vs Bangladesh Test Series 2026 Live Streaming Online and TV Channel Telecast in India.

World Athletics Day is observed annually on 7 May to raise awareness among young people about the importance of fitness, discipline, and sports. The theme for 2026, 'Sport: Building Bridges, Breaking Barriers', reflects the role of athletics in strengthening youth and promoting unity, equality, and social cohesion through physical activity. Athletics is known as the foundation of all sports, forming the base for overall sporting development.

The athletics competition organised under the Khel Mahakumbh initiative in Gujarat is taking this vision forward, providing athletes from the village to the state level with a platform to showcase their talent.

Also Read | Virat Kohli’s U19 Teammate Amanpreet Singh Gill Dies at 36, RCB Star and Yuvraj Singh Pay Tribute.

This year, the state-level athletics competition under Khel Mahakumbh 2025 was held at Nadiad in Kheda district from 16 January to 3 February, with 9,383 athletes from across the state participating enthusiastically. The competition was organised by the state government at the High Performance Centre under the leadership of Chief Minister Shri Bhupendra Patel. The participants included 4,694 boys and 4,689 girls across Under-9, Under-11, Under-14, Under-17, and open age groups, reflecting the growing interest and wide participation in sports across Gujarat.

390 events were organised in the state-level athletics competition of Khel Mahakumbh 2025, covering 30m to 5000m running, 80m, 100m, 110m and 400m hurdles, long jump, high jump, pole vault, triple jump, shot put, discus throw, javelin throw, hammer throw, relay, and race walking. Players who performed well received medals and tracksuits.

Khel Mahakumbh has helped Gujarat produce talented athletes such as Sarita Gayakwad, Mayur Malviya, Ruchit Mori and Murali Gavit. Sarita Gayakwad, known as the 'Golden Girl' of Dang, won a gold medal in the women's 4x400m relay at the Asian Games 2018, while Murali Gavit earned a bronze medal in the men's 10,000m event at the 2019 Asian Athletics Championships, bringing glory to Gujarat. The state government continues to support such athletes and promote the steady growth of sports across the state. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)