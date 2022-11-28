Thiruvananthapuram, Nov 28 (PTI) World champion Rudrankksh Patil made it to all the three possible ranking rounds in the men's 10m air rifle at the 65th National Shooting Championship here on Monday.

The championship for the rifle events are being held at the Vattiyoorkkavu Shooting Range here.

Rudrankksh's score of 631.70 in qualification meant that he came second in the men's air rifle while topping the fields in the junior and youth categories.

Armyman Sandeep topped the 843-strong men's 10m air rifle event with a score 632.6.

Olympian Divyansh Singh Panwar also made it to the men's and junior men's ranking round with a score of 631.5. He finished third in the men's qualification.

The men's trap finals will begin on Tuesday at the Dr. Karni Singh Shooting Range in New Delhi where the shotgun nationals are being held.

Tamil Nadu's Prithviraj Tondaiman topped the qualifiers with a score of 121. Lakshay Sheoran, Vivaan Kapoor, Manavaditya Singh Rathore and Olympian Kynan Chenai are some of the names who will feature in the title round.

