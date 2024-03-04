Mangaluru, Mar 4 (PTI) Spain's Fernando Perez and Esperanza Barreras, the men's and women's world No. 2 respectively, will headline a strong line-up in the first-ever India Paddle Festival to be held here between March 8 and 10.

India's challenge in the event will be spearheaded by the formidable Sekar Patchai, the reigning national champion along with Manikandan D and Akash J Shetty.

Also Read | Did Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma Attend Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant Pre-Wedding Festivities? Know Truth About Viral Video.

The tournament, sanctioned by the Association of Paddle Surf Professionals World Tour (APP), is a precursor to the 2024 APP World Tour.

Other top-ranked international stand-up paddle surfers, which include Antonio Morillo, Pluem Koman, and Fernando Perez, have also confirmed their participation in the championship.

Also Read | Sanjay Dutt Hails Sachin Tendulkar as a 'Legend' in His Latest Insta Post!.

A total of 45 stand-up paddlers will be competing across four different categories – Men's Open, Women's Open, Junior U-16 Boys and Girls.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)