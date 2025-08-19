Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], August 18 (ANI): The final match of World Padel League was nothing short of a blockbuster - packed with drama, tension, and rallies.

In a contest that kept spectators on the edge of their seats, SG Pipers Cheetahs successfully defended their title with a victory over debutants Vedanta Leopards. With both teams locked at 17-17 after three fiercely contested sets, the championship was decided in a nail-biting super shootout that pushed into sudden death, a WPL release said.

Under immense pressure, the Cheetahs held their nerve to snatch victory by the narrowest of margins, etching their name in league history with back-to-back titles.

The final match began with the Cheetahs stamping their authority as Teo Zapata and Fede Mourino opened with a flurry of smashes to beat Ignacio Piotto and Javi Mora 6-3. In the second set, however, Leopards' Tamara Icardo and Marta Ortega clawed their side back from the brink, saving multiple set points before clinching a pulsating 7-5 win over Sofia Araujo and Claudia Fernandez.

With championship glory at stake in the final set, Leopards' Jairo Bautista and Sanyo went toe-to-toe against Victor Ruiz and Maxi Sanchez. The final set began with the Cheetahs leading 11-10 overall, with high-flying smashes and engaging rallies fittingly taking the decider to a tiebreak.

With both teams not willing to give up, the tiebreak swung back and forth, with the Leopards holding their nerve to edge it 7-6 and force a super shootout. Tension was through the roof as both teams traded blows point-for-point, but the Cheetahs kept their composure to take it 10-9 in sudden death, clinching back-to-back World Padel League titles.

Speaking after clinching consecutive titles, Aminder Cogi, Head - Commercials, SG Sports & Entertainment, said, "Back-to-back titles - how good does that sound! These five days were packed with high-octane padel, and to finish it by defending our crown is just unreal. The team played with heart, power and fearlessness; every smash, every rally showed why the Cheetahs are a champion side. We roared loudly last season, and this time even louder. This team has built a winning habit, and we are already looking forward to the next season."

What stood out just as much as the Cheetahs' triumph was the grit of the Vedanta Leopards. Making their debut this season, the Leopards fought their way to the final, first surviving the Eliminator and then stunning Khan Tigers in the Qualifier.

Carrying that momentum into the final, they pushed the reigning champions to the edge, refusing to bow down and proving themselves as a force to be reckoned with. Their fearless performance, taking the battle to a sudden-death shootout, underlined the spirit of a team that will only grow stronger in the seasons to come.

Speaking on his team's performance, Ankit Agarwal, Owner, Vedanta Leopards, said, "What a spectacle this was! To join the league this season and fight our way to the finals in our very first outing, this team has shown incredible fight. The intensity, the rallies, the way the team kept coming back point after point - it's something to be proud of. We may have finished second, but the Vedanta Leopards have made their mark, and we will only come back hungrier."

Earlier in the day, SG Pipers Cheetahs brushed aside Hubtown Panorama Panthers in the first semi-finals, with a dominant victory, highlighted by a ruthless 6-0 second set from Claudia Fernandez and Sofia Araujo. Semi-Final 2 saw the fairytale run of new entrants Vedanta Leopards continue, as they stunned table-toppers Game Changers Lions. The Leopards held their composure in crunch moments, winning the first two sets 6-3 each and sealing the contest 17-14 overall despite a late Lions rally.

Season 3 of the World Padel League truly raised the bar, featuring two new teams and bringing 36 of the top international padel players to India. The competitiveness and excitement reached new heights, with every tie delivering drama and intensity.

Looking back on this monumental season, Hemali Sharma, Co-founder, World Padel League, said, "What a week of padel we have just witnessed! The energy at the venue, the intensity on court, the fans on their feet - this was indeed 'The Greatest Show on Court!'" said, "Congratulations to the SG Pipers Cheetahs for an incredible back-to-back title run, and hats off to the Vedanta Leopards who brought the fight right till the end in their debut season. All the teams this season gave their best and made it a season like no other with unbelievable rallies and team spirit throughout! Moments like these show why the World Padel League is more than just matches, it's a movement. Padel is exploding in India, and this is only the beginning of a journey that's going to get bigger, bolder and louder with every season."

In the final chapter, it was the SG Pipers Cheetahs who etched their name in history, clinching back-to-back titles in a season that will be remembered for its passion, unpredictability, and world-class action. (ANI)

