WWE Raw is back and as it builds up towards the Clash In Paris, it promises and exciting Monday night for the fans at the Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia. WWE Raw's Monday episode will feature a championship showdown and some major twists in storyline while building up to the Clash in Paris. Seth Rollins, Bron Breakker and Bronson Reed assaulted all three challengers in last week's main event and this time the World Heavyweight champion and his crew will appear in the Fatal Four-Way defence against CM Punk, LA Knight and Jey Uso. CM Punk will look to win back the title which he lost in just minutes at SummerSlam Premium live event. WWE Clash in Paris 2025: Match Card, Date, Time in IST, Live Streaming Details and All You Need to Know.

The WWE Raw on Monday, August 19, night will be the final show from the main roster before WWE travels to Europe ahead of Clash in Paris. The lineup tonight includes three singles bouts and a Women’s Intercontinental Championship match. Plus, Women’s World Champion Naomi will address the WWE Universe. Fans who are eager to watch the WWE Raw on Monday night and are eager to get the entire matchcard of the event, can get the entire information here.

WWE Raw 2025 Match Card

Women's Intercontinental Championship- Becky Lynch (C) vs Natalia

Becky Lynch will defend the WWE Women’s Intercontinental Championship against Natalya. Last week, Lynch blindsided Maxxine Dupri, at ringside last week. Becky Lynch successfully defended the Women’s Intercontinental Title against Maxxine Dupri and then she continued her attack after the bell, Natalya got involved and Lynch kicked her when Natalya's back was turned. The Queen of Harts Natalya created a more aggressive and serious persona, Nattie Neidhart. This vicious character was first developed in early 2025 for the GCW event, Josh Barnett’s Bloodsport. Lynch has been challenging Natalya to bring out Nattie and fans will be up for some breathtaking action between them. Lynch has been the Women's Intercontinental Champion since defeating Lyra Valkyrie at the Money in the Bank in June.

Jey Uso vs Bron Breakker

Jey Uso has joined CM Punk and LA Knight as he searches for opportunity to win the World Heavyweight Championship. But he is up for some big challenge this matchweek as he has to face Bron Breakker. Breakker will also look to claim a momentum gaining win before he and Seth Rollins battle CM Punk and Sami Zayn at Saturday Night's Main Event. Jey and Bron Breakker are no strangers to one another, having both beaten each other to win the Intercontinental Championship. They renew that rivalry tonight. Meanwhile, Uso will put his title on the line against Logan Paul at Saturday Night's Main Event. Ahead of that he will want no slip up despite it being a non-title match.

IVO SKY vs Raquel Rodriguez

Elsewhere in the women’s division, IYO SKY's Clash in Paris plans were put on hold after her match against Naomi last week was called off. The Kabuki Warriors ended up assisting Roxanne Perez and the genius of the sky ended up losing the bout. Meanwhile in the Monday night RAW, IYO SKY faces Raquel Rodriguez. Naomi, still recovering after not being medically cleared last week, is also scheduled to appear. SKY will now look to redeem herself.

Penta vs Xavier Woods

Penta interrupted the long mourning of Kofi Kingston and Xavier Woods from their loss against Judgement Day last week when after his win over Grayson Waller, the man without fear found himself going full Kung Loa on Woods with his own massive hat. Xavier Woods will look to get the revenge on Penta as the two face off in another non-title match on the Monday Night RAW.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Aug 18, 2025 09:43 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).