Leeds United vs Everton Premier League 2025–26 Free Live Streaming Online and TV Channel Telecast: The final English Premier League game of Match day 1 sees Leeds United play host to Everton in a Monday night encounter. Leeds United are marking their return to the Premier League after a brilliant campaign last season in the second division where they finished top of the points table with 100 points. Their immediate goal will be to start on the front foot and not lose their way in the relegation battle by steering clear of it. Opponents Everton finished in the bottom half last term but with David Moyes in charge of the club, the fans will hope he can take them back to their glory days. Is Andre Onana Leaving Manchester United in 2025-26 Summer Transfer Window? Will David de Gea Return? Here's What We Know.

Jayden Bogle will undergo a late fitness test to determine his availability for Leeds United while Sebastiaan Bornauw is ruled out. Jaka Bijol is suspended for the tie and misses out. Dominic Calvert-Lewin is trying his best to feature against his former club but might have to wait for his debut. Daniel James, Wilfred Gnoto, and Joel Piroe will feature in the attacking third for the home side.

Everton will be without the services of Jarrad Brathwaite, who is injured. Harrison Armstrong, Nathan Patterson, and Vitaliy Mykolenko will be assessed late to determine their availability. Jack Grealish had a failed stint at Manchester City and he will hope to resurrect his career at Everton. Beto will be the lone striker up top with Iliman Ndiaye on the right flank.

Leeds United vs Everton Match Details

Match Leeds United vs Everton Date Tuesday, August 19 Time 12:30 AM Indian Standard Time (IST) Venue Elland Road, Leeds, England Live Streaming, Telecast Details Star Sports Select 1, Star Sports 3, and Star Sports 1 Hindi (Live Telecast), JioHotstar (Live Streaming)

When is Leeds United vs Everton, Premier League 2024-25 Football Match? See Date, Time and Venue

In a crucial clash, Leeds United will host Everton in their Premier League 2025-26 opener on Tuesday, August 19. The Leeds United vs Everton match is set to be played at Elland Road, Leeds, England and start at 12:30 AM Indian Standard Time (IST). Manchester United Funny Memes Go Viral As Man United vs Arsenal Match in Premier League 2025–26 Ends in Loss for Ruben Amorim-Managed Club.

Where to Get Live Telecast of Leeds United vs Everton, Premier League 2025-26 Football Match?

Star Sports Network are the official broadcast partner of the Premier League matches and will broadcast the EPL 2025-26 in India. The Leeds United vs Everton live telecast viewing option is likely to be available on the Star Sports Select 1, Star Sports 3, and Star Sports 1 Hindi TV channels. For Leeds United vs Everton online viewing options, read below.

How to Get Live Streaming Online of Leeds United vs Everton, Premier League 2025-26 Football Match?

As Star Sports Network is the broadcasting partner, JioHotstar will provide live streaming online of Premier League 2025-26 matches. Fans in India can find a viewing option for the Leeds United vs Everton Premier League 2025-26 match live streaming online on the JioHotstar app and website after subscription. It will be a cracking contest with Leeds United likely to secure a 2-1 win.

