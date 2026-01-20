Mumbai (Maharashtra)[India], January 20 (ANI): At just 20, Vanshik Kapadia has already emerged as one of Indian pickleball's most compelling young prospects and a defining breakout star of the World Pickleball League's inaugural season.

After guiding Pune United to the final in Season 1, Kapadia has been retained ahead of WPBL Season 2, a clear reflection of the franchise's trust in his temperament, skill and long-term value.

Kapadia's rise last season was no flash in the pan. A regular feature across WPBL On Tour events around the country, the Mumbai-based athlete has steadily built his reputation through consistency and an ability to rise in high-pressure situations.

That journey now continues as Pune United are set to open their Season 2 campaign against Bengaluru Jawans on January 27 in Mumbai, with Kapadia once again expected to play a central role.

Introduced to pickleball in 2018, Kapadia turned professional in 2020 and has since shaped his game largely on the Asian circuit, which is a pathway he believes has tested him both physically and mentally.

"The Asian circuit is the toughest place to be right now. It's physically demanding, mentally draining and there's no margin for error. But the WPBL is a different ball game altogether. With players from across the world, if you can survive and succeed here, you are genuinely battle-ready," Kapadia said ahead of the new season.

His credentials demonstrate that belief. Kapadia is a triple medalist at the inaugural PPA Tour Asia, the first Indian to achieve the feat and a triple crown winner at the Asian University Games. He has also held the Asia No. 2 ranking across men's singles, men's doubles and mixed doubles, displaying his adaptability across formats.

A closely fought three-set quarterfinal loss to world No. 1 Ben Johns and Christian Alshon at the PPA Malaysia Cup further showed his growing credibility on the global stage.

But, WPBL Season 1 proved out to be the most instrumental chapter. Representing Pune United, Kapadia stood out for his shot selection, tactical awareness and calm under pressure, even as the team narrowly missed out on the title.

"The league gave Indian players a proper stage. High intensity, packed schedules and pressure situations in important encounters forced me to grow quickly. Playing in a team environment like that changes you," he said.

Known as "The Magician" on the Asian circuit, Kapadia's game is built around anticipation, controlled explosiveness and the confidence to execute unconventional shots when it matters most.

"I trust my awareness. I see patterns early and once I commit, I don't hesitate. Pickleball rewards bravery," he explained.

Beyond results, Kapadia also credits the WPBL for accelerating his growth as a professional.

"Pickleball has given me everything, from direction and discipline to even opportunity at the highest level. It has become a way of life for me and the exposure and excitement created by the WPBL has played a huge role in that," he said.

As the World Pickleball League enters Season 2, Vanshik Kapadia stands as one of its clearest success stories, emerging as a teenage breakout star, a retained asset and a young Indian athlete ready to take the next step on a bigger stage.(ANI)

