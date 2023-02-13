Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], February 13 (ANI): Australia's run-machine Beth Mooney has been bought by Gujarat Giants for INR 2 crore in the ongoing Women's Premier League 2023 auction here in Mumbai on Monday.

Royal Challengers Bangalore and Mumbai Indian started the fierce bidding for the Australian run machine and quickly took the bid to INR 1.3 crore. Delhi Capitals entered the bid at the price of INR 1.4 crore. Gujarat Giants quickly raised it to INR 1.6 crore and Giants took it to INR 2 crore to lock the services of Mooney for the upcoming WPL.

South African cricketer Shabnim Ismail was bought by UP Warriorz for Rs 1 crore. UP Warriorz started the bid for the South Africa speedster and took it to INR 1 crore to lock the deal.

New Zealand all-rounder Amelia Kerr has been bought by Mumbai Indians for INR 1 crore. In the international arena, Kerr has been a reliable name. She has played 56 T20Is and scored 565 runs with a strike rate of 105.41. On the bowling front, the 22-year-old has 55 wickets at a 5.87 economy rate. She has also performed admirably in one-day internationals, scoring 1362 runs in 59 matches and taking 77 wickets at an economy rate of 4.45.

A total of 1,525 players registered for the inaugural WPL auction and the final list was pruned to 409 players.

The inaugural edition of WPL will be played in Mumbai from March 4 to 26 across two Mumbai venues. (ANI)

