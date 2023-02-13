Delhi Capitals have made quite an impact at the WPL 2023 auction so far, having signed the likes of Jemimah Rodrigues (Rs 2.2 crores). The franchise added some more power to their batting by acquiring the services of India's U19 T20 World Cup-winning women's team captain Shafali Verma (Rs 2 crores). However, the signing that can make a solid impact for them is Australia captain Meg Lanning, who they got for 1.1 crores. The year 2008 will always be remembered for the launch of the men’s IPL and now, it is time for the women’s cricketers to have a league of their own, the Women’s Premier League 2023. The tournament's inaugural edition has already become the most lucrative in women’s cricket all over the globe as the collective team bids fetched a whopping sum of Rs 4699.99. Delhi Capitals signed the franchise for Delhi for a sum of Rs 810 crore. WPL 2023 Auction Live Updates.

Much like their men’s franchise, the Delhi Capitals women’s team will also look to buy some big names in the mix and assemble a strong squad ahead of the inaugural edition of the Women’s Premier League 2023. Every franchise will be able to sign a minimum of 15 players and a maximum of 18. Former England first-class cricketer Jonathan Batty has been signed as the head coach of the franchise and will be looking to make an impact with his side in the tournament's first edition.

DC Full Squad for WPL 2023

Delhi Capitals Players Bought at Women's Premier League 2023 Auction: Jemimah Rodrigues, Meg Lanning, Shafali Verma,

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Feb 13, 2023 05:05 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).