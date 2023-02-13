Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], February 13 (ANI): India wicket-keeper and right-handed batter Sushma Verma made for a stirring bidding bar as she was roped in by Gujarat Giants (GG) for Rs 60 lakh in the inaugural Women's Premier League auction in Mumbai on Monday.

The Gujarat-based franchise secured the services of Jharkhand-based cricketer Ashwani Kumari for Rs 30 lakh while notching batting all-rounder Parunika Sisodia, Shabnam Shakil and Hurley Gala for Rs 10 lakh each.

Wicket-keeper Taniyaa Bhatia and leg-spinner Poonam Yadav were sold to Delhi Capitals for Rs 30 lakh each. The franchise also picked India batter Sneha Deepthi and bowler Arundhati Reddy for Rs 30 lakh each. Right-hand batter Aparna Mondal was scalped at her base price by the franchise.

Royal Challengers Bangalore brought left-arm bowler Preeti Bose for Rs 30 lakh. Pacer Komal Zandad was sold for Rs 25 lakh while Poonam Khemnar and Sahana Pawar raked in Rs 10 lakh each.

Wicketkeeper-batsman Priyanka Bala went to Mumbai Indians (MI) for Rs 20 lakh. The franchise also picked Sonam Yadav, Jintamani Kalit and Neelam Bisht for Rs 10 lakh each.

Batter Simran Shaikh was roped in by UP Warriorz at her base price of Rs 10 lakh.

A total of 1,525 players registered for the inaugural WPL auction and the final list was pruned to 409 players.

The inaugural edition of WPL will be played in Mumbai from March 4 to 26 across two Mumbai venues. (ANI)

