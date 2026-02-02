Mumbai, February 2: Maruti Suzuki is set to officially launch the e Vitara, its first all-electric SUV, later this month following its high-profile unveil in late 2025. The vehicle represents a major strategic shift for India's largest carmaker as it enters the competitive electric vehicle segment with a product developed on the new HEARTECT-e global platform.

The e Vitara will be retailed through the premium Nexa dealership network, with test drives expected to commence across major Indian cities immediately following the price announcement. Production is already underway at the company’s manufacturing facility in Gujarat, with a significant portion of the initial output earmarked for international markets including Japan and Europe. VW Car Launches in 2026: From Volkswagen Tayron R-Line to New Sub-4m SUV and Possible Polo Return; Know Key Details of Upcoming Models.

Bharat NCAP Safety and ADAS Technology

Ahead of its commercial launch, the Maruti Suzuki e Vitara has secured a five-star safety rating under the Bharat NCAP protocol, scoring 31.49 out of 32 points for adult occupant protection and 43 out of 49 for child safety. It is the first electric SUV in India to achieve this top-tier certification, featuring seven airbags as standard across all variants, including a driver’s knee airbag.

The SUV is also the second model in Maruti Suzuki’s portfolio to be equipped with Level 2 Advanced Driver Assistance Systems (ADAS). This technology suite includes autonomous emergency braking, lane-keep assist, and adaptive cruise control, positioning the e Vitara as one of the most technologically advanced vehicles ever produced by the manufacturer.

Battery Specifications and Market Competition

The e Vitara will be available in three variants—Delta, Zeta, and Alpha—offering two Lithium Iron Phosphate (LFP) battery pack options. The base Delta variant features a 49kWh battery, while the higher Zeta and Alpha trims utilize a 61kWh pack that delivers a claimed driving range of up to 543km on a single charge. Upcoming Car Launches in February 2026: From MG Majestor and BMW X3 M Sport Pro to Nissan Tekton and Volkswagen Tayron R-Line, Know Specifications and Other Details.

Industry analysts expect the e Vitara to be priced competitively between INR 1,700,000 and INR 2,250,000 to challenge established rivals. It will enter a crowded marketplace that includes the Mahindra BE 6, Tata Curvv EV, MG Windsor EV, and the upcoming Hyundai Creta Electric, leveraging Maruti’s extensive service network to attract first-time EV buyers.

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 3 TruLY Score 3 – Believable; Needs Further Research

