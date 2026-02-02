By Himank Tripathi

New Delhi [India], February 2 (ANI): The Oppo Find X series is well-known for churning out some of the best phones in the market, so it was only natural to be excited about the X9 series. After spending more than two months with both the Oppo Find X9 Pro and the Find X9, here's everything you need to know about these devices.

Oppo Find X9 Pro: The Absolute Powerhouse

The Find X9 Pro isn't just a smartphone; it's a true powerhouse built for the power user who hates carrying a power bank.

Battery:

Let's talk about the elephant in the room--the 7,500mAh Silicon-Carbon battery. In a world where most of us have settled for "all-day battery," Oppo has shifted the goalposts to "multi-day battery." This phone is a beast that refuses to die. Even after two days of heavy usage--pushing it with 4K video recording, heavy gaming, and constant navigation--it still keeps going. It has completely removed battery anxiety from my mind.

Camera:

This camera system is easily the best I've used recently. While the currently hyped Vivo X300 Pro looks like it focuses solely on the camera, I've noticed it often delivers inconsistent results. In contrast, the Find X9 Pro churns out astonishing images and videos every single time. The 200MP periscope telephoto lens is a marvel, capturing sharp, natural-looking shots even at high zoom levels without that artificial "AI plastic" look. Whether it's low light or a quick portrait, the consistency here is unmatched.

Performance:

Under the hood, the MediaTek Dimensity 9500 paired with the Trinity Engine makes for an incredible experience. The OS is fluid, and the solid gaming performance means you can play the most demanding titles without the phone breaking a sweat or throttling. It feels refined, stable, and ready for whatever you throw at it.

Handfeel & Build: The 'handfeel' is premium yet incredibly reassuring. It feels substantial without being overly bulky, striking that perfect balance for a "Pro" device. With IP69, IP68, and IP66 ratings, this phone is engineered to survive. Even after two months of usage, there are no visible scratches. I've used it in heavy rain and even dropped it in a pool with zero issues. You really need to do some crazy stuff to get this phone damaged.

Oppo Find X9: The Agile Contender

The standard Find X9 is the agile sibling that packs nearly the same punch in a more compact frame.

Handfeel & Design: The first thing I noticed was the 6.59-inch ProXDR display with insanely thin 1.15mm bezels. The handfeel here is exceptional; it's a sleek, flat-edge design that sits perfectly in the palm. It's durable, too, using the same aerospace-grade aluminum frame and triple IP ratings as the Pro, making it just as tough.

Battery & Experience: Even in this smaller chassis, Oppo managed to cram in a 7,025mAh battery. Much like its bigger brother, the battery life is almost too good to be true for a phone of this size. You're getting flagship-grade endurance that easily sails through a day and a half. The experience remains top-tier with the same Dimensity 9500 chip, ensuring you don't lose out on speed just because you chose the smaller model.

Camera & Performance: The triple 50MP camera setup is no slouch. While it lacks the 200MP periscope of the Pro, the 3x optical zoom and Hasselblad tuning ensure the image quality remains stellar. It's consistent, fast, and reliable--exactly what you want when you're out and about.

The Verdict

Oppo has done a phenomenal job with the Find X9 and Find X9 Pro. They've managed to create two phones that aren't just spec-monsters but are actually practical, durable, and reliable in the real world. If you want the ultimate endurance and camera, you have to check out the Find X9 Pro (Priced at ₹1,09,999). If you want that same magic in a pocket-friendly size, the Find X9 (Starting at ₹74,999) is a no-brainer.

My Rating: 4.5/5 for both devices

(Disclaimer: The author is an expert in the fields of consumer technology, auto, and lifestyle. Views shared here are personal.) (ANI)

