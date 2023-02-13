Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], February 13 (ANI): South Africa all-rounder Marizanne Kapp has been bought by Delhi Capitals for INR 1.5 crore in the ongoing Women's Premier League 2023 auction here in Mumbai on Monday.

South Africa all-rounder entered the auction with a base price of INR 40 lakh. UP Warriorz started the bidding war with Delhi Capitals and took the price at INR 45 lakh. Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) raised the paddle and offered INR 65 lakh, and RCB took it to INR 70 lakh. Gujarat Giants jumped into the bidding war and took it up to INR 1 crore. Delhi Capitals raised the paddle again and locked Kapp for INR 1.5 crore.

Kapp, a serial franchise title winner, provides the advantage of pace and swing, as well as lower-order batting muscle. She has won back-to-back Women's Hundred titles with the Oval Invincibles, as well as the 2021 WBBL title with the Perth Scorchers. She is a big-game performer, as seen by her player-of-the-match performances in all three finals.

India's left-arm spinner Rajeshwari Gayakwad has been bought by UP Warriorz for INR 40 lakh.

Gayakwad was acquired by UP Warriorz for the base price of INR 40 lakh. Megan Schutt, Alana King, Laura Wolvaardt - some of the unexpected names went unsold in the auction.

India all-rounder Radha Yadav was acquired by Delhi Capitals for a base price of INR 40 Lakh. India all-rounder Shikha Pandey was bought by Delhi Capitals for INR 60 lakh. Gujarat Giants acquired the services of Sneh Rana for INR 75 lakh.

A total of 1,525 players registered for the inaugural WPL auction and the final list was pruned to 409 players.

The inaugural edition of WPL will be played in Mumbai from March 4 to 26 across two Mumbai venues. (ANI)

