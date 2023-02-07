The eighth edition of Pakistan Super League (PSL) 2023, also known as HBL PSL 8 is about to get underway on February 13. The star-spangled franchise league will see the opening clash of the season between defending champion Lahore Qalandars and Multan Sultans at Multan Cricket Stadium on February 13. Besides local talent, PSL also features players from overseas making it a hit among cricket fans across the globe. The final showdown of the eighth edition of PSL will be staged at Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore on March 19. PCB Bans Spinner Asif Afridi for Two Years From All Forms of Cricket After He Pleaded Guilty for Violations Under Anti-Corruption Code.

As India and Pakistan square off at ICC events only, the players from the two teams are also barred from playing in the franchise leagues of each other. However, with growing regard for the sport and talent across borders, the Indian fans have been following the previous editions of PSL keenly and the excitement has been only exponential this time also. Since, PSL being a brand involving global stars, the league is aired in many countries. Despite no Indian players involved in the marquee event, PSL 8 will be live broadcasted and live streamed in India as well. To get the details related to live coverage and live streaming of the PSL 8 in India, scroll below

How To Watch Live Telecast of PSL 2023 in India?

Sony Sports Network bagged the rights to broadcast the PSL 2023 on its channels in India. Fans from India can tune into Sony Six HD and Sony Ten 2 to catch the Live Telecast of all the matches of the PSL 2023. 'Agar Age Pe Hota Tou Aise Players Khel Rahe Hai Unko Dada Bolna Chahiye' Iftikhar Ahmed Responds When Asked Why Is he Called 'Chacha' (Watch Video).

How To Watch Live Streaming of PSL 2023 Online?

SonyLIV, the OTT platform of Sony Network will Live Stream the PSL 2023 in India. Fans with a subscription can tune into the SonyLIV app or website to catch the Live Streaming of the PSL 2023 in India.

