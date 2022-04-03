New Delhi, Apr 3 (PTI) Olympic medallists Ravi Kumar Dahiya, Bajrang Punia and Sakshi Malik will be among a host of top wrestlers who will undergo a three-month training camp at the Sports Authority of India's (SAI) Sonepat and Lucknow centres to prepare for this year's Commonwealth Games and Asian Games.

A total of 124 wrestlers (freestyle and greco-roman), 23 coaches and support staff will participate in the camp which started on April 1 and is set to continue till June 30.

Also Read | Barcelona vs Sevilla, La Liga 2021-22 Free Live Streaming Online & Match Time in IST: How To Get Live Telecast on TV & Football Score Updates in India?.

While 75 men wrestlers will train at SAI Sonepat, 49 women grapplers will be based at SAI Lucknow.

Other high-profile wrestlers who will be part of the camps are world championships bronze medallists Anshu Malik and Vinesh Phogat.

Also Read | Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Lucknow Super Giants Betting Odds: Free Bet Odds, Predictions and Favourites in SRH vs LSG IPL 2022 Match 12.

According to a SAI statement, the camps will consist of athletes who recently won the selection trials for the upcoming Asian Championship, winners of the Open National Ranking Tournament and the medallists of last year's Senior Nationals.

The government will bear the full cost of Rs 2.30 crore and Rs 1.43 crore for the men's and women's camps respectively.

The expenditure includes cost of travel, lodging, boarding, food, sports kits, insurance and salaries of coaches and support staff, among others.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)