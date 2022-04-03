Lucknow Super Giants will look to build on their maiden win when they face off against Sunrisers Hyderabad in match 12 of the Indian Premier League 2022. The LSG vs SRH clash in IPL 2022 will be played at the DY Patil Sports Stadium in Navi Mumbai on April 04, 2022 (Monday) at 07:30 PM IST. Ahead of the IPL 2022 clash, we bring you SRH vs LSG betting odds along with win predictions. LSG vs SRH Preview.

Sunrisers Hyderabad had a poor start to their IPL 2022 campaign as they were dominated by Rajasthan Royals. Last season’s frailties were evident for Kane Williamson’s men and they will be aiming to get the better of it. Meanwhile, LSG registered their first-ever IPL win by defeating Chennai and will look to carry this momentum. IPL 2022 Points Table Updated With NRR.

SRH vs LSG Betting Odds and Tips

According to the bookmakers, Lucknow Super Giants are the favourites to win the match. Bet365 have put the odds in favour of LSG to come away with maximum points from the encounter. LSG have the odds of 1.GG in their favour while SRH are a 2.20 underdog.

Win Predictions

SRH vs LSG (Google)

According to Google Predictions, Lucknow Super Giants are tipped to come away with a win from the encounter. LSG have a 58% chance of winning the encounter compared to SRH’s 42%. This will be the first-ever meeting between the two teams in the competition.

