Barcelona look to build on their momentum as they face off against Sevilla in the latest round of La Liga 2021-22 fixtures. The clash will be played at the Camp Nou Stadium in Barcelona on April 03, 2022 (late Sunday night) as the teams aim for maximum points. Meanwhile, fans searching for Barcelona vs Sevilla, La Liga 2021-22 live streaming details can scroll down below. Lionel Messi’s Departure Was a ‘Hard’ Decision but I Don’t Regret It, Says Barcelona President Joan Laporta.

Barcelona have been sensational under Xavi and have won their last five games in the league. The Catalans are well placed into the top four but can move to second with a win in this fixture. Meanwhile, Sevilla were involved in a title race with Real Madrid but with four draws in their last five games, the Los Blancos have gone clear of them and the Andalusian side is now in danger of being overtaken in the table.

When is Barcelona vs Sevilla, La Liga 2021-22 Football Match Schedule (Date, Time and Venue Details)?

Barcelona vs Sevilla clash in La Liga 2021-22 will be played on April 04, 2022 (Monday) at the Camp Nou Stadium in Catalonia, Barcelona. The match has a scheduled time of 12:30 AM IST (Indian Standard Time).

How to Watch Live Telecast Barcelona vs Sevilla, La Liga 2021-22 Football Match?

Viacom18 have acquired the broadcasting rights of La Liga in India for three seasons, so fans can tune into the MTV channel to catch the Barcelona vs Sevilla live action on their television sets.

Where to Get Free Live Streaming Online of Barcelona vs Sevilla, La Liga 2021-22 Football Match?

La Liga 2021-22 will also be available on online platforms for Indian viewers. With Viacom18 being the official broadcasters, fans can tune into Voot and Jio online platforms to watch the live streaming of the Barcelona vs Sevilla clash.

