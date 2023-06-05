London [UK], June 5 (ANI): Ahead of the upcoming ICC World Test Championship (WTC) final 2023, Team India went under a headshot session, and the pictures for the same were shared by the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) on its social media handles.

India and Australia are set to square off in the World Test Championship (WTC) final at the Ovals in London starting from June 7.

Sharing pictures from the photoshoot for the 'Ultimate Test', BCCI took to Twitter and wrote, "Lights, Camera, Headshots."

In the photos shared by the BCCI, wearing the new kits Indian squad, featuring captain Rohit Sharma, star batter Virat Kohli and many posed in front of the camera for headshots.

Looking to improve on their 2021 WTC Final performance, India's whites will have a few significant modifications when they face Australia.

Moving to a new Adidas kit sponsor, the collar trim is a lighter blue than the shirt from two years ago, with the team name colour on the front matching underneath. In traditional form, the players' Test cap number is presented beneath the India logo.

While other kits in white-ball cricket and other sports feature the classic three stripes down the sleeves, the Test shirt is more subdued, with the emblem emblazoned on the right sleeve.

India: Rohit Sharma (captain), Ravichandran Ashwin, KS Bharat, Shubman Gill, Ravindra Jadeja, Virat Kohli, Ishan Kishan, Cheteshwar Pujara, Axar Patel, Ajinkya Rahane, Mohammad Shami, Mohammad Siraj, Shardul Thakur, Jaydev Unadakt and Umesh Yadav.

Reserves: Yashasvi Jaiswal, Mukesh Kumar and Suryakumar Yadav. (ANI)

