Southampton, Jun 22 (PTI) Pacer Mohammed Shami scalped two batsmen and Ishant Sharma one as India reduced New Zealand to 135 for five at lunch on the fifth day of the World Test Championship Final, here on Tuesday.

Shami sent back Ross Taylor (11) and BJ Watling (1) while Ishant got rid of left-handed Henry Nicholls (7).

The Black Caps skipper Kane Williamson (19) was steady on the other end and giving him company at the break was Colin de Grandhomme (0).

New Zealand were trailing by 82 runs.

New Zealand had ended the third day at 101 for two. Not a single ball was bowled on the fourth day due to inclement weather.

Brief Scores:

India 1st innings: 217 all out

New Zealand 1st innings: 135 for 5 in 72 overs. (Devon Conway 54, Tom Latham 30, Kane Williamson 19 batting; Ishant Sharma 2/27, Mohammed Shami 2/31).

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)