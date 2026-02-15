Sports News | WTT Star Contender Chennai 2026: Desai-Ghorpade Finish Runners-up in Mixed Doubles

Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], February 15 (ANI): India's Harmeet Desai and Yashaswini Ghorpade claimed the mixed doubles runners-up medal after they went down in the final against Romanian second seeds Eduard Ionescu and Bernadette Szocs in the World Table Tennis (WTT) Star Contender Chennai 2026.

Desai and Ghorpade lost the final 3-0 (11-9, 11-2, 11-8) to mark the best finish for an Indian pairing in the four editions of the WTT Star Contender India, as per a press release.

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Meanwhile, Czechia's Lubomir Jancarik continued his dream run in the competition by beating Korea Republic's Park Ganghyeon 3-2 (13-15, 11-7, 5-11, 11-7, 11-9) and will take on French fifth seed Thibault Poret, who is gunning for a double crown after winning the men's doubles title with Flavien Coton in the second edition of the WTT Star Contender Chennai 2026, co-hosted by Ultimate Table Tennis, Sharath Kamal Academy, and Stupa Sports AI with the support of SAI, Table Tennis Federation of India (TTFI) & SDAT.

The women's singles final will be an all-Japanese affair between top seed Satsuki Odo and 15th seed Miu Hirano. (ANI)

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(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)