India National Cricket Team vs Pakistan National Cricket Team Radio Commentary Live: The most anticipated fixture of the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2026 is underway today, Sunday, 15 February, as India take on Pakistan at the R. Premadasa Stadium in Colombo. For fans who are unable to watch the live telecast or are on the move, audio commentary remains one of the most popular ways to keep up with every delivery of this high-stakes Group A encounter. India vs Pakistan Live Score Updates, T20 World Cup 2026 Match 27.
Several official broadcasters and digital platforms are providing free ball-by-ball audio coverage globally, ensuring accessibility for fans regardless of their location.
IND vs PAK Free Radio Commentary in India
In India, the state broadcaster Prasar Bharati has confirmed that All India Radio (AIR) will provide live ball-by-ball commentary for the India vs Pakistan match.
-
How to Listen: Fans can tune in via their local AM/MW (Medium Wave) and FM frequencies.
-
Digital Access: The commentary is also available digitally through the Prasar Bharati Sports YouTube channel and the NewsOnAir app, which streams AIR stations live.
-
Languages: Commentary is typically available in both Hindi and English, with occasional regional updates.
IND vs PAK Radio Commentary on ICC TV App and Webiste
The International Cricket Council (ICC) has made the "World Feed" audio commentary available to a global audience through its official digital infrastructure. Is India vs Pakistan Free Live Telecast T20 World Cup 2026 Available on DD Sports?
-
ICC Mobile App: The official ICC app (available on iOS and Android) features a live audio stream for every match of the 2026 tournament. This is a free service that requires only a basic registration.
-
ICC.tv: While primarily a video platform, ICC.tv provides the audio feed for free in regions where video rights are not exclusive.
The match started at 19:00 IST (13:30 GMT). Both teams are currently unbeaten in Group A, meaning the winner of this match will likely secure the top seed for the Super 8 stage. While intermittent cloud cover has been reported in Colombo, the match is currently proceeding without any rain interruptions.
(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Feb 15, 2026 06:49 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).