Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], April 2 (ANI): Indian batter Yashasvi Jaiswal is set to quit his domestic side Mumbai to make a switch to Goa ahead of the 2025-26 domestic cricket season and has secured a No-Objection-Certificate (NOC) from the Mumbai Cricket Association (MCA).

As per ESPNCricinfo, MCA was surprised at Jaiswal's move but gave him the NCA immediately.

Goa Cricket Association (GCA) secretary Shambu Desai told ESPNCricinfo that his board approached the 23-year-old left-hander, who is quickly becoming a prominent Test player for India and is establishing his presence in ODIs as well, following a solid start to his T20I career. He is also amongst the best young batters in the Indian Premier League (IPL), playing for Rajasthan Royals (RR), though he has not got off to a fine start so far this season, scoring just 34 runs in three matches.

"We are developing a good squad for Goa and want to get the best talent available, and hence we approached him (Jaiswal) recently," Desai said.

Jaiswal has played 36 first-class matches since his debut in 2019, scoring 3,712 runs at an incredible average of 60.85, with 13 centuries. During his first full-fledged Ranji Trophy season back in 2021-22, he scored 498 runs in three matches and six innings, averaging 83.00 with three centuries and a fifty. He played a crucial role in Mumbai's run to the final. He has also played 33 List-A games, scoring 1,526 runs at an average of 52.62 with five centuries and 3,012 runs in T20s at an average of 31.05, strike rate of over 149, three centuries and 17 fifties. (ANI)

