It is time for the Merseyside Derby in the English Premier League as Liverpool welcome arch rivals Everton. The Reds are currently top of the points table in the league with 70 points from 29 games, nine more than second placed Arsenal. They have the league in the bag and unless there is a catastrophic failure, Arne Slot and his men should wrap up the title race. Failure in the Carabao Cup and the Champions League have pegged them back a bit and the team will need to focus hard to close the last phase of their campaign. Opponents Everton are 15th and have drawn their last four matches. They do not have any immediate relegation threat and can play with freedom here. Premier League To Introduce Semi-Automated Offside Technology in Manchester City vs Crystal Palace Clash on April 12.

Trent Alexander-Arnold, who is likely to leave the club in the summer, misses out due to an injury while the likes of Joe Gomez and Tyler Morton are injury absentees as well. Diogo Jota should lead the attack in a 4-2-3-1 formation with Mo Salah and Coady Gakpo out wide. Alex Mac Allister and Ryan Gravenberch should form the double pivot in midfield.

Dominic Calvert-Lewin, Orel Mangala, Seamus Coleman, Dwight McNeil, and Iliman Ndiaye are out for Everton due to fitness issues. Beto should be the target man upfront with Carlos Alcaraz as the playmaker. James Garner and Idrissa Gueye will likely sit deep and shield the backline.

When is Liverpool vs Everton, Premier League 2024-25 Football Match? See Date, Time and Venue

League leaders Liverpool are set to lock horns against city rivals Everton in the Merseyside derby in the Premier League 2024-25 on Thursday, April 03. The Liverpool vs Everton Premier League 2024-25 match is slated to be played at the Anfield, Liverpool, England and has a scheduled start time of 12:30 AM Indian Standard Time (IST). EPL 2024–25 Points Table Updated.

Where to Get Live Telecast of Liverpool vs Everton, Premier League 2024-25 Football Match?

Star Sports is the official broadcast partner of the Premier League matches and will broadcast EPL 2024-25 matches in India. The Liverpool vs Everton live telecast will be available on the Star Sports Network channels. For Liverpool vs Everton online viewing options, read below.

How to Watch Live Streaming Online of Liverpool vs Everton United, Premier League 2024-25 Football Match?

Disney+ Hotstar will provide live streaming online of Premier League 2024-25 matches. Fans in India can watch the Liverpool vs Everton Premier League 2024-25 match live streaming online on the Disney+ Hotstar app and website. Expect a Liverpool dominance with the team securing a routine win here.

