Mumbai, April 2: Lucknow Super Giants will lock horns against Punjab Kings in the 13th clash of the ongoing Indian Premier League 2025 season at the Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium in Lucknow on Tuesday. IPL 2025: Nick Knight Backs Punjab Kings Winning Formula Under Shreyas Iyer and Ricky Ponting.

Yuzvendra Chahal

Yuzvendra Chahal (Photo: X/@IPL)

Star India leg-spinner Yuzvendra Chahal is the leading wicket-taker and the bowler has managed to snap 205 wickets in the 160 innings he has featured in the Indian Premier League so far.

Piyush Chawla

Piyush Chawla (Photo Credits: @mufaddal_vohra/Twitter)

The experienced leg-spinner Piyush Chawla has 192 wickets in the 191 innings he has played so far in the Indian Premier League with the best bowling figures of 4/17 in the tournament.

Dwayne Bravo

Dwayne Bravo (Photo Credits: @KKRiders/X)

Former West Indies all-rounder Dwayne Bravo is second in the list of highest wicket-takers in the history of the Indian Premier League. The former seamer had grabbed 183 wickets in the 161 matches played.

Ravichandran Ashwin

Ravichandran Ashwin. (Photo-X/@IPL)

India's veteran off-spinner Ravichandran Ashwin has taken a total of 183 wickets in the 215 matches he has played so far in the Indian Premier League so far with the best bowling figures of 4/34 in the tournament. Nita Ambani Praises Mumbai Indians’ Scouting Team After Eight-Wicket Victory Over Kolkata Knight Riders in IPL 2025 (Watch Video).

Bhuvneshwar Kumar

Bhuvneshwar Kumar (Photo: X/@IPL)

Right-arm seamer Bhuvneshwar Kumar is the fifth in list with 182 wickets in 177 inngs at an average of 27.19 where he has conceded runs at an economy of 7.55 with best figures of 5/19.