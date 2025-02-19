Karachi, Feb 19 (PTI) Opener Will Young and skipper Tom Latham struck fluent hundreds to guide New Zealand to a competitive 320 for five against hosts and defending champions Pakistan in the Champions Trophy opener here on Wednesday.

Glenn Phillips blazed away to a 39-ball 61 to prop up the New Zealand innings.

Asked to bat, New Zealand slipped to 73 for three in the 17th over before Young (107 off 113 balls) and Latham (118 off 104 balls) added 118 runs for the fourth wicket to lift the Kiwis to a much better position as they approached the 40 over mark.

Latham then found an able ally in Phillips, as the two stitched a partnership of 125 runs in quick time to frustrate the Pakistan bowlers.

Brief scores:

New Zealand: 320/5 in 50 overs (Will Young 107, Tom Latham 118, Glenn Phillips 61; Naseem Shah 2/63).

