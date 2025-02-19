With the preseason over now, star-studded Major League Soccer club Inter Miami CF are now back to their usual business. Inter Miami are set to face Sporting Kansas City in their upcoming CONCACAF Champions Cup first-round leg 1 fixture. The temperature at Kansas City is harshly cold at this moment and is expected to be around a harsh chilly -13 degrees Celsius during the game. Due to the harsh conditions, the organizers have already postponed this game by a day and it is set to happen on February 20, starting at 6:30 AM IST (Indian Standard Time). Amid these cold conditions, there were rumours that legend Lionel Messi might not participate. Lionel Messi and Antonela Roccuzzo Planning For Baby Girl? Argentine Superstar’s Wife Responds to News of Fourth Child.

Inter Miami were even in superb form during the pre-season, and irrespective of the cold weather this is a vital game for the side. The side were out from the quarters of the CONCACAF Champions Cup last season, so they would be looking to clinch it this time. Although, in both games against Sporting Kansas City, Inter Miami were victorious by 3-2 last time. The harsh weather is not ideal for the Inter Miami players, and they might find it very tough to cope up here. So, rumours were drawn about a possible rest for their pivotal player Lionel Messi. On that note, read below to know if the eight-time Ballon d'Or winner will be playing against Sporting KC next. Orlando City 2-2 Inter Miami, Club Friendly: Tadeo Allende and Fafa Picault Score as Javier Mascherano’s Side Stays Undefeated in Pre-Season.

Will Lionel Messi Play Tonight in the Sporting KC vs Inter Miami CONCACAF Champions Cup 2025 Match?

Erasing all speculations of a possible rest, Inter Miami CF coach Javier Mascherano has confirmed that the Argentine legend Lionel Messi will be playing in the Sporting KC vs Inter Miami CONCACAF Champions Cup first-round leg 1 match. The head coach also made it clear that the weather won't affect Messi's participation.

Messi in all possibilities might be pairing up with long-time teammate Luis Suarez for the game. He has been an asset for Inter Miami since he joined, scoring a total of 34 goals and assisting 18 in only 39 appearances for the club.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Feb 19, 2025 04:38 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).