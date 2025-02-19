Famous People Born on February 19: February 19 is the birth anniversary of several notable figures from various fields. Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj, the legendary Maratha ruler, was born on this day, shaping Indian history with his leadership. Hollywood stars Millie Bobby Brown and Victoria Justice also share this birthday, along with Academy Award-winning actor Benicio del Toro. Renowned singer Seal, footballer Mauro Icardi, and classic Hollywood actress Merle Oberon were also born on this day. Other notable personalities include MS Golwalkar, an influential Indian thinker, esteemed filmmaker K Viswanath, and actors Kavi Shastri and Paresh Ganatra. February 19, 2025 Special Days: Which Day Is Today? Know Holidays, Festivals, Events, Birthdays, Birth and Death Anniversaries Falling on Today’s Calendar Date.

Famous February 19 Birthdays and Birth Anniversaries

Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj (1630-1680) Millie Bobby Brown Benicio del Toro Victoria Justice Seal (musician) Mauro Icardi Merle Oberon M.S. Golwalkar (1906-1973) Viswanath (1930-2023) Kavi Shastri Paresh Ganatra

