Haridwar (Uttarakhand) [India], March 30 (ANI): The league stage of the Yuva Kabaddi All Stars Championship 2025 came to an end on Saturday. The head-to-head and Super 6 rounds will commence on Sunday with the top four teams going to the next round, as per the Yuva All Stars Championship press release.

The head-to-head round will see the first-placed team from Pool A and Pool B compete in a best of 3 matches. Jaipur Pink Cubs will take on Yuva Yoddhas and the winner of the three matches will qualify directly for the final. Meanwhile, the team losing the round will qualify for the playoffs round.

In the Super 6 round, the 2nd to 4th placed teams from both pools will play one match each against the teams from the other pool. Warriorz K.C., Palani Tuskers and Junior Steelers qualified from Pool A, while Sonipat Spartans, Chandigarh Chargers, and Yuva Mumba were the three teams from Pool B to secure a spot in the Super 6 round.

The bottom three teams from the Super 6 round points table will be eliminated, while the top three will qualify for the playoffs.

Nine Super 6 round matches and three head-to-head matches will take place across six days at the Vandana Kataria Indoor Stadium in Haridwar between March 30 to April 1.

Meanwhile on the last day of the League stage, Yuva Paltan, Yuva Yoddhas, Junior Steelers, and Palani Tuskers won their respective matches on Day 24.

Yuva Paltan defeated Kurukshetra Warriors 35-27 in a dead rubber contest. The Pune-based club were leading 25-10 at half-time, courtesy of having inflicted two All outs on the Warriors. The Warriors, on the other hand, got the Yuva Paltan All Out in the second half but it wasn't enough to hand them a victory. Kurukshetra raider Sunny Yadav was the standout performer with 13 raid points.

Yuva Yoddhas thrashed UP Falons 59-36 to move to the top of the Pool B standings. The Yoddhas took an early eight-point lead, inflicting an All out on the Falcons. UP Falcons reduced the deficit to two points by inflicting an All out on the Yoddhas, but the latter side got the Falcons All Out for the second time in the first half to take a 28-20 lead.

The Yoddhas were at the top of their game and inflicted two All Outs on the Falcons to win the match by 23 points. Ashish Kumar earned 16 raid points and Ravi bagged 13 tackle points for Yoddhas.

Later in the day, Junior Steelers edged past Warriorz K.C.43-38 in a thrilling content, despite Punit Kumar's 21 raid points for the Bengal-based franchise. An action-packed first half ended 17-15 in favour of the Steelers. They commenced the second half with a Super Raid and followed it up with an All Out to extend their lead. Bengal Warriorz inflicted an All Out on the Steelers to reduce the deficit to one point but the Haryana-based club grabbed the opportunity and added a few more points to their tally to win the match by five points.

Palani Tuskers defeated Sonipat Spartans 40-36 in the last group stage match. The Tuskers dominated the first half with a couple of All Outs on the Spartans. They went into the half-time break with a 25-9 score. The Spartans inflicted two All Outs on the Tuskers in the second half but three Super Tackles from Palani helped them snatch a marginal victory. Ankit Kumar Rana was the star performer with 13 raid points.

Please find below the schedule for Yuva All Stars Championship matches on Sunday, March 30:

Match 95 - Palani Tuskers vs Yuva Mumba, 4:00 pmMatch 96 - Jaipur Pink Cubs vs Yuva Yoddhas, 5:30 pm. (ANI)

