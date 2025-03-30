Shane Warne's untimely death caused ripples across the cricketing world back in 2022 when the cricketer was found dead in a hotel in Thailand. However, a new revelation states that Warne's passing away due to a heart attack may have been a cover-up, where a 'bottle' of a super-strong sex drug might have been removed from the scene of the Australian cricketer's room. Shane Warne Death Anniversary: Australian Spin Legend Passed Away On This Day Three Years Ago.

As reported by Daily Mail, a drug named 'Kamagra' was found close to Warne's dead body, but investigators were told to remove the evidence 'bottle' and were further instructed not to mention it in the official police report. “We were ordered by our seniors to get rid of the bottle. These orders were coming from up high, and I think senior officials from Australia were also involved because they did not want their national figure to have an ending like this," an unnamed police personnel was quoted by the newspaper.

A source in the report also mentioned that Kamagra is a sensitive issue in the country while claiming that a puddle of blood and vomit was also discovered near Warne's body, which was cleared by authorities as ordered by superiors. The said drug is illegal in Thailand; however is found freely at over-the-counter pharmacies. Cricket Australia's official doctor then claimed that Warne's passing away was due to a poor lifestyle, and smoking in particular. From Shane Warne to Mitchell Starc: A Look at Most International Wickets by Australia Bowlers

It remains to be seen if CA, the Australian Government, or Warne's family responds to this new development, which could open a can of worms, effecting international relations as well between two countries.

Warne is regarded as one of the legends of cricket, having played 145 Tests and 194 ODIs for the Australian National Cricket Team, and took a combined 1001 wickets, making him the second-highest wicket-taker in history.

Interestingly, Warne was known for his notorious behaviour off the field, and was involved in several scandals, including dealing with bookies, taking banned substances, infidelity, and assault.

