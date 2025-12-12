New Delhi [India], December 12 (ANI): Former India all-rounder Yuvraj Singh expressed his heartfelt gratitude after a stand was named in his honour at the Maharaja Yadavindra Singh International Cricket Stadium in New Chandigarh. The venue is located in the state where his cricketing journey first began, making the recognition even more special for the 2011 World Cup winner.

"To have a stand in my name at the New Chandigarh Stadium, in the state where my cricket journey began, is a feeling that's hard to put into words," Yuvraj said on Instagram.

He extended his appreciation to the Punjab Cricket Association (PCA) for their support over the years, saying, "A big thank you to the @pcacricketassociation for this honour and for always backing the youth."

Yuvraj also thanked the Punjab Chief Minister, Bhagwant Singh Mann, adding, "Grateful to Hon'ble CM @bhagwantmann1 ji for his constant support to the game and for being there with us on this special evening."

He acknowledged the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) for recognising contributions across generations, "My sincere thanks to the @indiancricketteam for their continued support in strengthening cricket at every level and for recognising the contributions of players across generations."

The former India star also congratulated captain Harmanpreet Kaur, who was honoured with a stand of her own at the stadium, "And a huge congratulations to @imharmanpreet_kaur on the stand named after her. From Moga to leading India to a World Cup title, her journey is an inspiration for every young girl who picks up a bat."

Calling the tribute deeply emotional, Yuvraj added, "Feeling truly humbled to receive this at a place that will always be home."

On his birthday, he thanked fans and the BCCI president for their presence and support, "A big thank you to all my fans for the love and wishes on my birthday! I truly feel very blessed. Thank you my dear friend and BCCI president for being there @mithunmanhas."

Yuvraj delivered an all-time great campaign with both bat and ball back in 2011, winning the 'Player of the Match' award along with the World Cup. The became the first all-rounder to score over 300 runs and scalp 15 wickets in a single World Cup. The feat included four Man of the Match awards as he scored 362 runs, including a century, four fifties and 15 wickets. (ANI)

