Pune (Maharashtra)[India], December 16 (ANI): U Mumba registered a thrilling 42-40 victory over Patna Pirates in the Pro Kabaddi League Season 10 on Friday. The Iranian all-rounder Amirmohammad Zafardanesh was in the thick of things with 13 points in the game.

Speaking about his performance, U Mumba head coach Gholamreza Mazandarani said, "Zafardanesh will need time to mature as a player. He will learn from his mistakes and get better. He's a very intelligent player and he's a future Pro Kabaddi League star."

Also Read | Chelsea vs Sheffield United, Premier League 2023-24 Live Streaming Online: How To Watch EPL Match Live Telecast on TV & Football Score Updates in IST?.

The U Mumba head coach further spoke about his prime focus this season, "My main focus is to help the youngsters in the team. They are getting better with every game that we play. We currently have three young players -- Zafardanesh, Visvanth and Sombir -- in our team. I am going to play the other youngsters in the side as well as we progress through the tournament."

Mazandarani also said that U Mumba's defence unit has to improve for the team to have a better chance of winning matches, "Our defence unit certainly needs to get better. Our raiders are doing very well and we have good raiders on the bench as well. So if our defenders play better then we'll win games with larger margins."

Also Read | IPL 2024: Surprised That Mumbai Indians Has Moved On From Rohit Sharma So Early, Says Wasim Jaffer.

Preview for the matches on Sunday:

The Patna Pirates will be looking to bounce back after two consecutive defeats when they take on Jaipur Pink Panthers on Sunday, meanwhile, the Panthers will be looking to attain momentum after an up-and-down start to the season.

U Mumba will be hoping for Amirmohammad Zafardanesh to continue his brilliant form when they take on Tamil Thalaivas, however, the side from Tamil Nadu is high on confidence after pulling off a gripping victory against Telugu Titans in their previous encounter.

Schedule for PKL Season 10 match on Sunday

Game 1 - Patna Pirates vs Jaipur Pink Panthers - 8 pm

Game 2 - U Mumba vs Tamil Thalaivas - 9 pm. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)