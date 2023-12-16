Chelsea will be looking to secure their first win in three games when they take on Sheffield United at home. Mauricio Pochettino has endured a tough time in charge of the Blues with the club languishing at 12th in the points table. Another year without Champions League football will be catastrophic for the club and it will be interesting to see if the management shows patience with their manager. Despite a star-studded squad, the team has struggled with the style of play and this has resulted in them not securing more points. Opponents Sheffield United are rock bottom and have a relegation battle on their hands. Chelsea versus Sheffield United will be telecasted on the Star Sports network and streamed on the Hotstar app from 8:30 pm IST. Premier League 2023–24: Harry Maguire Set To Miss Manchester United’s Game Against Liverpool Due to Injury.

Robert Sanchez, Marc Cucurella, and Reece James became the latest entrants to Chelsea’s injury list and are all ruled out of today’s contest. Cole Palmer and Raheem Sterling will occupy their place out wide with Nicolas Jackson leading the line. Enzo Fernandez is the heart of this Chelsea squad and every productive move centres around him. He will be supported in midfield by Moises Caicedo.

Jack Robinson is serving a one-game suspension and will not be involved in this game. There is positive news also with both Oli McBurnie and Oliver Norwood returning from their suspensions and available for Sheffield United. George Baldock and Ben Osborn are training with the squad after recovering from their injuries and should feature in some capacity against Chelsea. Rebecca Welch All Set to Become the First Female Referee in English Premier League, To Officiate in Fulham vs Burnley Match.

When is Chelsea vs Sheffield United, Premier League 2023-24 Football Match? Date Time and Venue

Chelsea will face Sheffield United in the Premier League 2023-24 on Saturday, December 16. The match is set to begin at 8:30 pm IST (Indian Standard Time) and it will be played at Stamford Bridge, London, England.

Where to Get Live Telecast of Chelsea vs Sheffield United Premier League 2023-24 Football Match?

Star Sports Network have the broadcasting rights to the English Premier League 2023-24 season. In India, fans will be able to watch the live telecast of the Chelsea vs Sheffield United match on Star Sports Select 2 SD/HD TV channels.

How to Get Live Streaming of Chelsea vs Sheffield United, Premier League 2023-24 Football Match?

The broadcasting rights of the English Premier League 2023-24 are with Star Sports Network. Fans can watch the live streaming of the Chelsea vs Sheffield United football match on the Disney+ Hotstar app and website. Chelsea are not in the best of forms but they have enough quality about them to defeat Sheffield United.

