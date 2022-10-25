Perth, Oct 25 (PTI) Star Australia spinner Adam Zampa has tested positive for COVID-19, making him a doubtful starter for the defending champions' must-win T20 World Cup match against Sri Lanka here on Tuesday.

According to a report in 'Dailytelegraph', Zampa's "symptoms are not necessarily severe but there is concern about him taking the field in such a big game".

Also Read | RB Salzburg vs Chelsea, UEFA Champions League 2022-23 Free Live Streaming Online: How To Watch UCL Match Live Telecast on TV & Football Score Updates in IST?.

The International Cricket Council (ICC) rules don't bar a player from taking part in a match if he or she is Covid-positive.

Recently, Ireland's George Dockrell had played against Sri Lanka despite being Covid positive.

Also Read | ENG vs IRE Dream11 Team Prediction, T20 World Cup 2022, Super 12: Tips To Pick Best Fantasy Playing XI for England vs Ireland Cricket Match in Hobart.

But Australia are likely to take a call on Zampa's participation just before the toss. In case the hosts decides to not field Zampa, Ashton Agar might get a chance to play at home soil.

Agar, who had played just one match in the last edition of the T20 World Cup, featured in the warm-up game against India.

Australia will need to defeat Sri Lanka tonight by a good margin to stay alive in the tournament after losing by 89 runs against New Zealand in their opener in Sydney.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)