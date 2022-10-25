Chelsea, the current leaders of Group E of the UEFA Champions League, take on RB Salzburg in an important away tie looking to consolidate their position at the top. The Blues had a frustrating draw with Manchester United at the weekend where they shipped in a last-minute goal to share the spoils. Graham Potter is still in his early phase as the Chelsea boss but the two wins over AC Milan at a critical juncture showcased what an elite manager he is. Those wins helped Chelsea rise to the top of the points table. Opponents Salzburg are unbeaten so far in this campaign but too many draws have pegged them back a bit. A win this evening will be a statement victory for them. Unai Emery Named Aston Villa's Head Coach, Leaves Villarreal to Replace Sacked Steven Gerrard.

Justin Omoregie, Ousmane Diakite, Nicolas Capaldo, Dijon Kameri, Fernando, and Sekou Koita make up a lengthy injury list for Salzburg. Luka Sucic will undergo a late fitness test to determine his availability for the contest. Benjamin Sesko and Noah Okafor make the forward line for the hosts and they carry a lot of threats with them. Lucas Gourna-Douath will be the player that makes the side tick with his slick passing range from central midfield.

Kalidou Koulibaly is still not fully fit and might miss out on this game which means Trevor Chalobah should retain his place in the starting eleven. Christian Pulisic could replace Raheem Sterling in the team with the England winger struggling for form. Mason Mount is crucial to the way the team performs under Graham Potter as he fits the system perfectly.

When is RB Salzburg vs Chelsea, UEFA Champions League 2022-23 Match? Know Date, Time, Venue Details

The RB Salzburg vs Chelsea, UEFA Champions League 2022-23 match will be played at Red Bull Arena Salzburg. The game will be held on October 25, 2022 (Tuesday) and the match is scheduled to begin at 10:15 PM IST (Indian Standard Time).

Where to Get Live Telecast of RB Salzburg vs Chelsea, UEFA Champions League 2022-23 Match?

Fans in India can watch the RB Salzburg vs Chelsea, UEFA Champions League 2022-23 match live on Sony Sports Network channels since it is the official broadcaster for the UCL 2022-23 in India. Fans can tune into Sony Sports SD/HD channels to catch live telecast of the clash.

How to Get Free Live Streaming of RB Salzburg vs Chelsea, UEFA Champions League 2022-23 Match?

The game will also be available online for live streaming as well. As Sony Sports is the official broadcaster for the UEFA Champions League in India, fans can watch the live streaming of the RB Salzburg vs Chelsea match on SonyLIV and JioTV apps. RB Salzburg playing at home will be on the front foot right from the onset but Chelsea will be able to hold them to a scored draw.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Oct 25, 2022 02:50 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).