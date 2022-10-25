England (ENG) will take on Ireland (IRE) in the match number 20 of ongoing T20I World Cup 2022, in super 12 stage on 26 October (Wednesday) at Melbourne Cricket Ground. The clash between two sides will kick-off at 09:30 AM IST. Meanwhile, fans searching for Dream11 Team Prediction ENG vs IRE T20I face-off can scroll down below for all the tips and suggestions on compiling the fantasy playing XI. England vs Ireland Preview, ICC T20 World Cup 2022: Likely Playing XIs, Key Players, H2H and Other Things You Need to Know About ENG vs IRE Cricket Match in Melbourne.

England has already opened the account after outclassing Afghanistan in their first super 12 stage match on Saturday. The team is in third place on the points table of group 1. Meanwhile, Ireland lost their first super 12 stage match to Sri Lanka, in a one-sided affair. After beating a high profile team like the West Indies in the first round, it is least likely that Ireland will pull off once again opposite the big teams in group 1.

ENG vs IRE, Dream11 Team Prediction: Wicket-keepers - Jos Buttler (ENG), Lorcan Tucker (IRE) could be taken as our wicket-keepers. ICC T20 World Cup 2022 Points Table Super 12 Updated Live

ENG vs IRE, Dream11 Team Prediction: Batters - Dawid Malan (ENG), Paul Stirling (IRE), Liam Livingstone (ENG), Harry Tector (IRE) are our batters of Dream11 Fantasy team.

ENG vs IRE, Dream11 Team Prediction: All-Rounders - Sam Curran (ENG), Ben Stokes (ENG) could be our all-rounders.

ENG vs IRE, Dream11 Team Prediction: Bowlers - Mark Wood (ENG), Chris Woakes (ENG), Mark Adair (IRE) could form the bowling attack.

ENG vs IRE, Dream11 Team Prediction:

Jos Buttler (ENG) could be named as the captain of your ENG vs IRE Dream11 Fantasy Team, while as Sam Curran (ENG) could be selected as the vice-captain.

