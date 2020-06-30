Melbourne, June 30: Australia and Zimbabwe have agreed to postpone the ODI series, Cricket Australia announced on Tuesday. The cricket boards of both countries have come to the mutual conclusion due to a range of factors such as the short length of the series, the significant bio-security measures that would need to be implemented prior to August, and concern for the health and safety of players, match officials, and volunteers.

"While we are disappointed to postpone the series, CA and ZC agree that in the best interest of players, match officials, volunteers as well as our fans, that this is the most practical and sensible decision," said Nick Hockley, Interim Cricket Australia CEO in an official statement. "We are committed to working with Zimbabwe Cricket on alternative dates to reschedule," he added. England vs West Indies Test Series 2020: Joe Root Set to Miss First Test, Ben Stokes to Captain England for First Time.

Zimbabwe was slated to play against the Kangaroos in Australia for a three-match ODI series from August 9 to August 15, with third ODI to be played at Townsville.

"We were excited about facing Australia but, given the circumstances, deferring the tour was the only option. We are, however, looking forward to the rescheduling of the series as soon as practically possible," said Givemore Makoni, acting Zimbabwe Cricket Managing Director. Earlier, Australia's Test tour to Bangladesh in June was postponed due to coronavirus.

